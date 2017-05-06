× Missouri authorities probe county jail inmate’s death

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri authorities are investigating the death of a county jail inmate who a coroner said died after an altercation with law enforcers.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker tells KFVS-TV (http://bit.ly/2pS758z ) that the inmate died Friday night after he allegedly became unruly and unmanageable, was restrained and collapsed. He later died at a Sikeston hospital.

The inmate’s name hasn’t been released.

An autopsy was planned for Saturday.

Parker said the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.