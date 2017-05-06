Volunteers start massive clean-up of flood debri in Arnold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, MO (KTVI) - A massive cleanup effort is underway in flood -ravaged areas in communities throughout the area. In Arnold Missouri hundreds of residents were forced to flee their homes due to flooding. As the flood waters recede residents are now returning to ruined property, “We got through it and I just stayed positive through the whole thing," said Zach Robinson.

While the worst of the weather is over, residents say the daunting task of cleaning up is just beginning and now that the water starting to recede residents are now getting a first had look at the damaged. “The cleanup is a real problem but I can handle it. We got a lot of helpers, “said Robinson.

Meanwhile a large volunteer effort is taking place to assist Arnold flood victims with moving sand bags to the curb for pick up as well as other assistance as needed. “We are working with the residents to make sure we can remove all the sandbags. Some of the families will have to buy out their homes and several homes were damaged," said Councilman EJ Eleischmann.

Some flood victims say it’s not about when the floods hit and the water receding, it's when the cleanup starts.