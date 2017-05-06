× Woman sues Missouri police agencies over son’s chase death

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The mother of one of three men killed during a 2014 police chase near St. Louis is suing police agencies involved in the pursuit.

Toya Steed’s federal lawsuit Thursday in St. Louis alleges Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Pevely officers recklessly caused 21-year-old Lavoy Savalas Steed’s death.

The suit alleges Lavoy Steed was an innocent bystander in the vehicle chased on Interstate 55, reaching speeds of 125 miles per hour.

The lawsuit says Steed told his mother by telephone during the chase that the driver would not let the passengers out.

The vehicle later crashed, killing three occupants.

Associated Press calls seeking comment from Pevely police were directed to that city’s legal counsel, who didn’t return messages Friday. The highway patrol also didn’t respond to requests for comment.