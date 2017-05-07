For more information on training with Arthur Shivers, visit www.generation3fitness.com or call (314) 643-6331.
Arthur Shivers: Get an intense workout with just one dumbbell
-
Training with Arthur Shivers: workouts for your best chest
-
Arthur Shivers: Benefits of using a stability ball
-
Arthur Shivers: Targeting the back muscles
-
How to use kettle bells to boost your workout
-
Arthur Shivers: Toning your legs before the summer season
-
-
Personal Trainer Arthur Shivers shows you the way to great glutes
-
Personal Trainer Arthur Shivers shares meal prep tips
-
Arthur Shivers: Young athlete strength and conditioning camps
-
Arthur Shivers: Perfecting your abs before summer
-
Inmates bloodied in failed, ‘amateur’ escape attempt caught on video
-
-
Belleville police officers are taking advantage of new gym, courtesy money seized from drug dealers
-
Which summer blockbuster will win at the box office? Here are the odds
-
Matt Adams drops 30 lbs through Pilates and motivation