Arthur Shivers: Get an intense workout with just one dumbbell

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Are your dumbbells sitting in the corner of a closet collecting dust? Arthur Shivers shares why we should pull them back out for a full body workout. By just using one dumbbell, Shivers shows how you can work all the main muscle groups. Shivers shares one workout in particular that is super effective for toning the core.

For more information on training with Arthur Shivers, visit www.generation3fitness.com or call (314) 643-6331.