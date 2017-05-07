Arts Pop: “Garden of Glass” comes to Missouri Botanical Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- As if the plants and flowers weren’t enough, the Missouri Botanical Garden is adding some beautiful artwork to its grounds for the Summer. The special exhibit, “Garden of Glass: The art of Craig Mitchell Smith” debuts on May 13, 2017.

Craig Mitchell Smith is known for his custom glass fusing, a kiln fired technique, different from the popular Chihuly’ blown glass. The exhibit features 30 displays made specifically for the Missouri Botanical Garden. Twenty-nine sculptures are at the garden, 25 of them inside the Climatron. A 30th sculpture, of blue butterflies, is on view at the Butterfly House in Faust Park.

Evening events will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays June 1 to August 12 so that guests can see the exhibit with custom lighting and enjoy food, drinks, and live entertainment.

Smith’s pieces will be available for sale following the close of the show.

The Missouri Botanical Garden is located at 4344 Shaw Blvd. in south St. Louis. Daytime admission during the special event is $17 adults and $7 kids. Evening admission is $16 adults and $10 kids. City/County residents and Garden members do still receive discounts.

For more on “Garden of Glass,” read Jane Henderson’s full article in Sunday’s A&E section of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.