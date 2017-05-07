Clementine’s introduces new tea-infused flavor, announces additional location

May 7, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A popular ice cream spot that serves up "naughty and nice" ice cream is excited to announce a new flavor, Cup of Sunshine.  Tamara Keefe of Clementine's and Lisa Govro of Big Heart Tea Co. are teaming up once again for a new tea/ice cream combo called Cup of Sunshine.  Cup of Sunshine includes a nutrient-filled tea that uses turmeric, ginger, peppercorn, and lemongrass.

Clementine's is happy to announce a new location in addition to their current shops.  They'll be opening around Memorial Day in Clayton in the Demun district.