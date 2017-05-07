Find just the right flowers to shower Mom this Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Have you picked out anything for Mom this year? Mother's Day is just around the corner, and Master Designer of Walter Knoll Florist Scott Hepper shares beautiful ideas to make sure she feels extra special on the occasion. Hepper reminds us that personalized arrangements are always a popular way to go. He shows some flower ideas based on favorite television show mothers.

If you'd like assistance decorating, you can bring a vase in to Walter Knoll Florist for them to fill. Or you can make your own arrangements with their flowers. Orders may also be placed. Their staff is ready to take care of your decorating and hosting needs!

For more about Walter Knoll Florist or to see some of their arrangements, visit wkf.com.