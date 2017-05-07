Hancock & Kelley: Healthcare vote, Stephen Colbert comments, Missouri gun laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 a.m. This week’s local topics include the recent healthcare vote, comments made by Stephen Colbert about President Trump, and gun regulations in Missouri.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video