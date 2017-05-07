MoDOT plans to reopen 141 by Tuesday morning rush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – One week after closing due to flooding, MoDOT officials say they hope to reopen Highway 141 at Interstate 44 by the morning rush hour on Tuesday.

"As long as the water goes down that work we can get done in a day" said MoDOT Engineer Karen Yeomans. So our goal is to have it open for rush hour Tuesday morning" she said.

Yeomans anticipates that after the remaining flood waters recede overnight into Monday morning, MoDOT crews will be ready to prepare the roadway for reopening.

"We know last week was really, really tough" she said. "We appreciate everybody and their patience with it" said Yeomans.

News of the highway reopening soon comes as a relief to people impacted by its closure.

"Relief" said Connie Lichtenberg. "My husband works on Manchester and this is the way he gets to work. He goes back to work Wednesday so it works out perfectly" she said.

The highway reopening is a big sign of relief after a difficult week, but MoDOT officials urge folks to use extra caution for another day.

"Tomorrow there will be a lot of people out here working" she said. "We don't want anybody driving out here and come across something they didn't expect. So just to be safe don't drive around the barricades" she said.