Paramedics, hospitals collaborate to help patients post-hospitalization

ST. PETERS, MO (KTVI) - A collaborative effort between paramedics and BJC Healthcare called Mobile Integrated Health (MIH), is aiming to help high-risk patients maintain health and stability beyond their hospital stay in hopes of keeping patients from being readmitted.

The program at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters and Progress West Hospitals works with physicians to identify high-risk patients for conditions like congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or pneumonia. St. Charles County Ambulance District or SCCAD meets with BJC case managers before a patient is discharged to discuss the goals for that patient. Paramedics visit MIH patients in their homes over a four week period to make sure they're adjusting well.

Advance Practice Paramedic Russ Allen and Assistant Chief Dave Lewis join FOX 2 to explain more about this program and discuss its success.