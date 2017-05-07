Paramedics, hospitals collaborate to help patients post-hospitalization

The program at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters and Progress West Hospitals works with physicians to identify high-risk patients for conditions like congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or pneumonia. St. Charles County Ambulance District or SCCAD meets with BJC case managers before a patient is discharged to discuss the goals for that patient. Paramedics visit MIH patients in their homes over a four week period to make sure they're adjusting well.
Advance Practice Paramedic Russ Allen and Assistant Chief Dave Lewis join FOX 2 to explain more about this program and discuss its success.