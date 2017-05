Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winning actress Jane Lynch will join the St. Louis Symphony for a one-night only musical experience with a large dose of comedy. Lynch will take audiences on an entertaining journey through hilarious performances of hits from Broadway, The Great American Songbook, and beyond.

Jane Lynch sings The Great American Songbook*

*Plus one Guatemalan love song

Friday, June, 9, 7:30pm