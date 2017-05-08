‘Bark in the Park’ May 20 in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Bark in the Park is just around the corner. Sign up for a day of fun with your dog and give back to a great cause!

Dr. Kelly Ryan, Director, Animal Medical Center of Mid-America shares the importance of wellness screenings for your pet.

Bark in the Park

Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cricket Field in Forest Park

-For more information or to register, visit hsmo.org/bark

-Registration for Bark in the Park is only $40 per person

-Kids and dogs 12 & under are free

-All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Fund

Wellness stations will include: Weight, Dental, Skin/Coat, and Lameness. Visitors will also be able to get a voucher to have their pets micro-chipped at a later date at the reduced price of $25.

Provide your pet a wellness check at least once per year, but small puppies and senior dogs may require more attention.

The Animal Medical Center of Mid-America, one of the largest veterinary practices in the Midwest, helps pet owners by offering low-cost spay and neutering programs and provides expert care to both pets in the community and animals in Humane Society of Missouri shelters.