In just five years, Pentatonix has sold more than 6 million albums in the U.S. alone. They have won 3 Grammy Awards and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold-out shows across the globe. In October 2016, Pentatonix released their third holiday album – A Pentatonix Christmas – which has been certified platinum, spending two consecutive weeks atop Billboard’s Top 200 Chart as well as reaching #1 on iTunes and Amazon. The album includes a cover of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah,” which reached #2 on the iTunes singles chart, generating 20 million video views in its first week (more than 130 million total) and has since been certified gold. The group’s newest release – PTX Vol. 4 – Classics (out April 7th) – features their Grammy Award-winning performance of “Jolene” with Dolly Parton, as well as an arrangement of the John Lennon classic “Imagine.” Pentatonix also starred in their first network Christmas special – A Pentatonix Christmas Special – which aired twice on NBC last December, garnering 13 million views across the two airings. The special featured music from all three Pentatonix holiday albums. A Pentatonix Christmas follows 2014’s 2x Platinum That’s Christmas To Me, which features the group’s Grammy Award winning arrangement for “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.” In 2015 the group released its first tour documentary – On My Way Home – and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.

