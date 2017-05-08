Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY May 9, 2017:

A hint of summer in the air for Tuesday…a mild start and a warm afternoon…85 for the high…the record is 92 degrees from 1934. A dry day…but like Monday we will notice that bump up in the humidity. The Omega Block in play Tuesday then starts to break-down allowing the atmosphere to get moving again…and that means we go back to wet…heavy rain and storms possible and its enough rain to pop the rivers and keep them in flood. The focus late Wednesday into Thursday evening…Friday and the weekend look okay…cooler…as the northwest flow opens up…lets all say it together…never trust the northwest flow…but looking okay right now.