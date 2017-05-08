ESPN analyst Julie Foudy talks new book; Choose to Matter

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Soccer star and ESPN Analyst Julie Foudy is encouraging girls to be the best they can be and live life to the fullest. It’s a movement to encourage girls to shoot for the stars!

She joined us live from New York to discuss her new book; Choose to Matter.

Choose to Matter: Your Guide to Being Courageously and Fabulously You, is a guide to leadership and empowerment for girls and young women everywhere. It’s the first book from Disney Publishing`s new ESPN imprint, which will focus on athletes of all ages and backgrounds.

The book highlights life lessons from Julie and other inspiring women espouse the values of dreaming out loud, laughing often, and finding joy in all aspects of life. These diverse women share their journeys of growth so that other young women can live courageously as well.

The interviewees include Good Morning America Host Robin Roberts, Facebook COO and Founder of Lean In, Sheryl Sandberg, soccer superstars Mia Hamm and Alex Morgan and many more!

July Foudy is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time world cup champion, former captain and midfielder for the united states women’s national soccer team from 1987 through 2004. She founded the Julie Foudy Sports Leadership Academy, which is a unique, transformational soccer and lacrosse camp for girls 12-18 years old.

Julie loves donuts, bad dancing, and people who give back to others! She is the mother of two, Izzy and Declan.

To learn more follow her on Twitter @juliefoudy