Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Graduation season is underway! Today there is a commencement ceremony for Fontbonne University.

Nearly 500 students will receive their degrees at Chaifetz Arena at 4 p.m. May 8.

The guest speaker is retired Jamba Juice CEO, James White, who earned his MBA from Fontbonne in 1996.