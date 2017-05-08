× Grandfather’s ashes among items stolen in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A man allegedly stole several items from a Springfield, Missouri, home, including a box containing the ashes of the victim’s grandfather.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 32-year-old Carl Jackson was charged last week with first-degree burglary after police say he stole from a Springfield family last month and then sold their belongings.

Court documents say Jackson and another man allegedly broke into the house April 25 and gathered up items like a gun, electronics and the ashes of the victim’s grandfather. The suspects allegedly fled the scene on their bicycles when one of the residents got home.

Jackson allegedly told police he sold many of the items he stole.

Police have not recovered the stolen ashes as of last week.

An attorney is not listed for Jackson, who is being held in the Greene County Jail on $50,000 bond.

___