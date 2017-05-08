Historic Goldenrod Showboat under water

KAMPSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – The owner of the Goldenrod says the boat is under water in the Illinois river north of Kampsville. The 108-year-old vessel is still stuck on a sandbar, but because the water is so high, the boat is under water.

The boat ran aground after Missouri River levels ran low in 2001.The boat suffered irreparable damage in 2015 when the hull buckled after it ended up on uneven land. The flooding waterways are not helping to save the ship. It was designated U.S. National Historic Landmark in 1967.

Volunteers from the Historic Riverboat Preservation Association gathered last year to say their goodbyes. They have been removing antiques like chandeliers, mirrors and furnishings to help preserve them.

The Goldenrod Showboat entertained St. Louisans for 35 years as the home of the National Ragtime Festival. The ship was purchased by the city of St. Charles in 1989. It underwent a $3.5 million renovation and operated as a dinner theatre.





