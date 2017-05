Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ALTON, IL (KTVI)-A police standoff in East Alton ends peacefully overnight. A man was wanted for firing shots at a neighbor's home around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was in a house on Wood River Avenue at Fifth Street until about 3 a.m.

Police used a battering ram to break down his door, then called for him to come out. He surrendered and was taken into custody.

Neighbors had been evacuated during the four-and- a-half hour standoff.