MoDOT to re-open 141 at I-44 by Tuesday morning

VALLEY PARK, MO (KTVI)-Most roads throughout the area are back open this morning after flooding forced more than one hundred to be shut down last week. MoDOT expects to have workers at Route 141 and Interstate 44 today in Valley Park once the water finally goes down.

They have some pavement repairs to make. A retaining wall that was in the process of being built cracked and needs to be fixed. The equipment that controls the traffic signals needs to be reinstalled.

MoDOT removed the equipment prior to the flooding to protect it from getting damaged. They hope to have Route 141 open again by the morning rush Tuesday.

All weekend volunteers have been coming out to help businesses and residents with the clean up effort. All of those sandbags that were filled to protect the buildings must be removed, along with the debris brought in by the flooding.

But the work isn`t done.

Volunteers are still needed to remove sandbags in Valley Park today. They'll start at 10 a.m. at the Steak 'n Shake at Route 141 and I-44.

Volunteers are asked to bring a shovel and dress appropriately.