Pedestrian killed by semi rig on Missouri freeway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a tractor-trailer while he tried to cross Interstate 29.
Police tell WDAF-TV that the victim had bought cigarettes and a sandwich at a convenience store and was trying to make his way across the freeway about 2 a.m. Monday when he was hit.
The man’s name has not been released.
The accident forced the closure of a stretch of I-29 for nearly four hours.
The trucker was not injured.
Information from: WDAF-TV
39.099727 -94.578567