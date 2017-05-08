× Pedestrian killed by semi rig on Missouri freeway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a tractor-trailer while he tried to cross Interstate 29.

Police tell WDAF-TV that the victim had bought cigarettes and a sandwich at a convenience store and was trying to make his way across the freeway about 2 a.m. Monday when he was hit.

The man’s name has not been released.

The accident forced the closure of a stretch of I-29 for nearly four hours.

The trucker was not injured.

___

Information from: WDAF-TV