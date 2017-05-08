Pet of the Week- Glen

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The Pet of the Week is a 6-month-old Shepherd mix named Glen. He walks very well on the leash and loves toys and to cuddle!

He is partially potty-trained.

Glen would do best in an active home where he would have older children to play with.

If you are interested in learning more about Glen, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

