Roads gradually reopen as floodwaters recede in many areas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) – Roads are gradually reopening across the state as floodwaters recede in many areas.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says 126 roads are closed Monday, down from a high of 384 at the peak of the flooding. Most of the closures are concentrated in the southern half of the state and along the Mississippi River.

Six deaths are now blamed on flooding in Missouri, while four occurred in Arkansas. Floodwaters also inundated homes and businesses, forcing hundreds to evacuate.

The Meramec River was preparing to fall below major flood stage Monday at Valley Park, Fenton and Arnold in the St. Louis area. River levels also are falling along the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau.