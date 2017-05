Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- It's time once again for people to say, "Meet me at The Muny." Single show tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. May 8.

This will be The Muny's 99th season in Forest Park!

There will be seven shows, starting with Jesus Christ Superstar on June 12. That's followed by Disney's The Little Mermaid, A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, All Shook Up, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, A Chorus Line and Newsies.

To learn more visit: Muny.org