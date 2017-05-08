Song of the Day – Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows
Live Nation is celebrating the start of the season with the “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion,” which offers over thousands of tickets to some of Live Nation’s summer tours for just $20! That’s all-in, no additional fees!
Tickets are on sale for ONE WEEK ONLY. From May 2nd through May 9th at Livenation.com.
You can win your way in to select shows. Today is Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows!
Concerts Featured in Live Nation’s $20 “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion”
Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre
May 6 103.3 KLOU presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Rick Springfield *Offer ends May 6th at 11:59pm.
May 13 105.7 The Point presents Pointfest featuring Korn, Breaking Benjamin, Alter Bridge, Thrice, Sick Puppies, You Me At Six, Holy White Hounds & more
May 20 105.7 The Point presents Pointfest featuring Soundgarden, Stone Sour, Pierce The Veil, Greek Fire, J. Roddy Walston & The Business, Biffy Clyro, Dillinger Escape Plan & more
June 1 Hot 104.1 Super Jam presents Future: Nobody Safe Tour with Migos, Tory Lanez, & Zoey Dollaz
June 13 Muse with Thirty Seconds To Mars & PVRIS
June 16 Bell Biv DeVoe with Guy & SWV
June 21 Chicago & The Doobie Brothers
June 22 Def Leppard with Poison & Tesla
July 1 Y98 presents Train: Play That Song Tour with O.A.R. & Natasha Bedingfield
July 2 KSHE-95 50th Anniversary Pig Roast featuring REO Speedwagon & Styx with Don Felder, Michael Stanley and the Resonators + Joe Dirt & The Dirty Boy All Stars
July 5 Boston with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts: Hyper Space Tour
July 7 Sam Hunt: 15 In A 30 Tour with Maren Morris, Chris Janson & Ryan Follese
July 8 2017 Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic with Fitz and The Tantrums & James Arthur
July 11 Third Eye Blind: Summer Gods Tour with special guests Silversun Pickups
July 22 Echo & The Bunnymen and Violent Femmes
July 25 Nickelback with Daughtry & Shaman’s Harvest
August 1 105.7 The Point Big Summer Show featuring Incubus with Jimmy Eat World and Judah & The Lion
August 4 105.7 The Point Big Summer Show featuring Young The Giant, Cold War Kids, K.Flay, Joywave & Bob Moses
August 16 KSHE-95 presents Foreigner with Cheap Trick & Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience
August 26 El Monstero with the St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra
September 8 KSHE-95 presents Deep Purple & Alice Cooper with The Edgar Winter Band
September 10 105.7 The Point presents Wayback Pointfest featuring Sublime with ROME, The Offspring, The Urge, Goldfinger & Reel Big Fish
September 26 102.5 KEZK presents Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows
Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, May 8th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.