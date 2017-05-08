× Woman who prompted Gliniewicz manhunt pleads guilty to lying

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) – A suburban Chicago woman must pay two law enforcement agencies $20,000 for falsely telling investigators she had information in a police officer’s 2015 death.

Kristin Kiefer of Vernon Hills told police two men tried to get into her vehicle while it was stopped along Route 12 near Volo. Her report set off a manhunt for the possible killers of Fox Lake police Lt. Charles Joseph Gliniewicz. It was later determined Gliniewicz tried to make his suicide appear as if he was gunned down in the line of duty in order to hide thefts from a youth program.

Kiefer later told investigators she made up the story because she wanted attention.

As part of an agreement Monday to plead guilty to felony disorderly conduct, the 32-year-old Kiefer also was sentenced to two years of probation and 250 hours of public service.