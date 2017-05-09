‘Angry’ bear tries to get into home of woman baking brownies

AVON, Conn. — Officials in Connecticut say a bear tried to break into a home while a woman was baking brownies.

“My neighbor across the street just came over in a panic,” Bob Belfiore said. “She’s a little old lady, screaming that a bear got on the back porch and is slamming on her glass door.”

Belfiore rushed to help his neighbor get the bear to go away as the bear pressed up against the glass of the woman’s back door.

The bear made its way onto the deck’s railing before standing up and peering into the home.

“Though it looks cute on the railing, this bear was angry about not being able to get at the food,” Belfiore said.

At one point, the bear was able to open the screen door but couldn’t manage to open the glass slider.

“He actually left the kitchen area and went to a second set of doors off the deck and tried those, and then went to a third set of doors into the living room and attempted to get into those,” Belfiore said.

Police were called but the bear was gone when officers arrived.

“It was a rather harrowing experience, although it looks cute in the photos,” Belfiore said.

There were no injuries.