Bowtie Tuesday: St. Louis 2nd grader sports Pertzborn’s signature style

Posted 8:44 am, May 9, 2017, by , Updated at 08:45AM, May 9, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - On this "Bowtie Tuesday" we have a second grader from Ellisville sporting the sophisticated style. This is Luke McAtee. He is a second grader at St. Clare Of Assisi who recently made his first communion. We are told he wanted to wear a bowtie, "Just like John Pertzborn."