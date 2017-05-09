ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - On this "Bowtie Tuesday" we have a second grader from Ellisville sporting the sophisticated style. This is Luke McAtee. He is a second grader at St. Clare Of Assisi who recently made his first communion. We are told he wanted to wear a bowtie, "Just like John Pertzborn."
Bowtie Tuesday: St. Louis 2nd grader sports Pertzborn’s signature style
