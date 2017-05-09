× Cardinals release pitcher Mitch Harris

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis Cardinals have released pitcher Mitch Harris from their Class AAA roster. Lt. Harris made his debut with the team in April 2015, becoming the first graduate of the United States Naval Academy since Nemo Gaines in 1921 to appear in a Major League game.

According to Derrick Goold with our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Harris, 31, was notified of his release Tuesday morning just before he was supposed to start a rehab pitching session. He has been recovering from novel elbow surgery.

Harris was an ace pitcher for the U.S. Naval Academy’s staff. The Cardinals selected him the 2008 MLB draft but had to wait out his service commitment before he could be used.

In an Instagram post, Harris thanked his coaches, teammates, and the fans of Cardinals Nation for his time with St. Louis. He told Derrick Goold he plans to pursue other baseball options.