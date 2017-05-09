Caught on camera: Man swipes snare drum from Collinsville store

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KTVI)- Last Friday, a man walked into a Collinsville, IL music store, found a drum he wanted, and walked out without paying for it. The crime was all caught on camera.

It happened on May 5, 2017, at Swing City Music on Vandalia Street. The man appears to know the exact location of the snare drum on the show floor.

Swing City Music is offering a $50 gift certificate as a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

You can call Sing City at 618-345-6700 or Collinsville Police at 618-344-2131. All tips will remain confidential.