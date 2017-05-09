× Comey’s claim to Congress about Clinton aide’s emails wasn’t true

WASHINGTON– FBI Director James Comey erroneously told Congress last week that former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin forwarded “hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband’s laptop — and the bureau is looking for a way to clean up his error, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Clinton’s emails were forwarded to the computer of Abedin’s husband, former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, via a backup system for Abedin’s phone, US officials told CNN last fall. Some of those emails, though far fewer than the “hundreds and thousands” Comey described in his recent testimony to Congress, may have been sent in order to be printed, the officials told CNN.

Comey told Congress last Wednesday that Clinton’s emails containing classified information were “somehow” being forwarded to Weiner by his wife, Abedin.

“Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information by her assistant, Huma Abedin,” he said.

The emails weren’t marked as classified, though the FBI later found classified information contained in some emails recovered from Weiner’s laptop.

But there was no indication that Abedin “had a sense that what she was doing was in violation of the law,” Comey added, and investigators couldn’t prove any sort of criminal intent.

Nick Merrill, a spokesman for the former secretary of state, compared Comey’s statements to Clinton’s marathon testimony at a 2015 hearing over the Benghazi terrorist attacks.

“Imagine for a moment if Hillary Clinton had said something this inaccurate when she testified for 11 hours,” Merrill tweeted Tuesday. CNN has reached out to Abedin for comment.

ProPublica first reported the FBI’s internal debate about whether to correct Comey’s testimony at a Senate hearing.

The discovery of the emails last October prompted Comey to alert Congress in a letter, days before the presidential election, that the FBI had reopened its probe of Clinton’s private email server.

Some Democrats and Clinton herself have blamed her election loss at least partly on Comey’s decision to update Congress about the newly found emails. In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour at a Women for Women International event in New York last week, Clinton said she was “on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me and got scared off.”

The FBI ended its new investigation into the emails two days before the election, concluding that no charges should be brought against Clinton or anyone else.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of emails that Comey incorrectly said were forwarded. It was hundreds and thousands.

By Evan Perez and Miranda Green

CNN’s Dan Merica and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.