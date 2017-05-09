Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY May 10, 2017:

Still an early hint of summer in the air on this Wednesday…warm and humid…with a few scattered showers and storms around in the afternoon…fast movers with some lightning and downpours…but not for everyone. A little more of an uptick in scattered rain and storms Wednesday night and Thursday into Thursday evening…still think a scattered pattern. Large scale…the Omega Block holds today…then breaks down for a few days but makes a come back late Friday and over the weekend…some great weather on the way for Cubs weekend and Mothers day weekend…enjoy.