FDA approves first new drug for ALS in 22 years

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-ALS is a neuro-degenerative disease that affect nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It often leads to paralysis and death.

There is some promising news for those suffering with ALS, in the way of new treatment.

Maureen Barber Hill, President and CEO for ALS St. Louis talks about the new drug, Radicava. Also, the Walk to Defeat ALS will take place this summer in Forest Park.

For additional information on the new drug or the walk visit: Webstl.alsa.org

St. Louis Walk to Defeat ALS

Saturday, June 24

10 a.m.

Forest Park