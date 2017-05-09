Free Trip Tuesday’s – Santa Claus, Indiana!

Brought to you by Gateway RV & Powersports

It may be summertime, but just three hours to the east of St. Louis, it’s Christmas year-round! In the tiny town of Santa Claus, Indiana, families enjoy an exciting but laid-back vacation with two days at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari and overnights in Rudolph’s Christmas Cabins at Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort. Holiday World, named the nation’s #1 water park by TripAdvisor.com, just opened Hyena Falls – with four in-the-dark water slides! Parents enjoy the family-friendly park’s FREE soft drinks, FREE sunscreen and FREE Wi-Fi, plus the FREE shuttle service from the campground, where visitors may rent a cabin or RV or bring their own camping equipment. Also, the Santa Claus Museum reveals the history of the town and its famous post office, the huge Santa Claus Christmas Store provides festive shopping, and Santa’s Candy Castle offers yummy confections and Christmas-themed gifts.

Enter to win this great getaway package to Santa Claus, Indiana, with tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, overnights in a Christmas Cabin and gift certificates for local shopping, food, and trail rides!

8 tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

2 nights in a Rudolph’s Christmas Cabin at Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort

$50 Gift Certificate for the Santa Claus Museum

4 short trail rides at Santa’s Stables

$50 Frosty’s Fun Center Gift Card

$50 Gift Card from Santa’s Toys, provided by the Spencer County Visitors Bureau

PLUS, $100 VISA card from Gateway RV & Powersports

