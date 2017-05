Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- One man was critically injured in a shooting around midnight in south St. Louis. It happened on California Avenue near South Broadway.

Police arrived to find a yellow car with several bullet holes that had crashed into a tree. Investigators also found several shell casing in the area.

The man was conscious and not breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Homicide detectives have been called in. There is no word on suspects or a motive.