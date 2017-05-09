× Mandatory boil order continues for parts of Jefferson County

FENTON, MO (KTVI) – Portions of Jefferson County are under a mandatory boil order. Public Water Supply District No. 2 customers should boil water for at least three minutes before drinking or cooking. The plant serves people living in Fenton, High Ridge, House Springs, Byrnesmill, and parts of Eureka.

It is not clear when the boil order will be over. The plant posted this notice to their website:

“As of 5:00 pm on 5/3/17 our plant began operating at half capacity thanks to our new well. Although we are producing water we continue to be under a mandatory boil order until further notice. We ask that everyone would continue to conserve their water use until further notice as we work to become fully operational.”

The plant was using new technology and sandbags to help keep the Big River flood waters at bay. The original order was issued on May 1st. One of the floodwalls was breached last week at the water treatment plant. This forced a shutdown.

A press release posted to the plant’s website says the drinking water may be contaminated with bacteria. The order will remain in effect until water samples indicate the water is safe to drink.