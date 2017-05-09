× Missouri man pleads guilty to child porn on phone he lost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Missouri man who lost a cellphone that contained child pornography has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old Anthony Quin Hodges, of Fulton, pleaded guilty Tuesday to using his hone to receive and send child pornography.

He admitted that he stored child pornography images on his Google Photos account and used his cell phone to search, view and distribute the images.

The phone was found in the driveway of a home in Fulton in January.

The people who found it contacted police after turning the phone on and seeing images of child pornography. Investigators traced the phone back to Hodges.

At the time of his arrest, Hodges was already under investigation by the Boone County Cyber Crimes Taskforce.