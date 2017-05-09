You Paid For It – O’Fallon trash troubles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, MO (KTVI) – The You Paid For It Team is looking into a deal that has lots of folks in the St. Charles County City of O'Fallon up in arms.

The city council recently picked the highest bidder for a trash contract over the objections of the O'Fallon's mayor.

One of the bidders even offered to pay the city for the contract, offering $786,000. Instead, the city council picked a company that wanted $5.1 million in taxpayer money.

Riled up O’Fallon citizens took the city council to court over the deal. A judge tossed the lawsuit.

Mayor Bill Hennessy said the contract that got the okay was not the best deal for the citizens of O'Fallon.

One of the council members supporting this pricey contract called it a good deal for taxpayers and said the mayor was off base.