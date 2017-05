Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A St. Louis entrepreneur is presented with some much needed funds to start a new business.

Better Family Life's Business Development Center presented its first ever micro loan Wednesday to Le'Quita Watson, a graduate of the non-profit's Entrepreneur Support and Training program.

Watson received a $2,500 loan from Carrollton Bank to start Faith Walks, an inspirational socks and apparel company. She is starting the business with her two daughters.