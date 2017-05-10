Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY May 11, 2017:
My Summer forecast…that will be on May 18th…one week from tonight…9pm on Fox 2.
Slightly cooler and still humid on this Thursday…a few storms around especially in the morning…then a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon. Another batch of action developing in the afternoon…but the focus will be south of metro STL…Southeast MO and Southern IL. Friday…a day of improvement…clouds to start then turning partly sunny…a cool day but an okay afternoon…70’s
Large scale…the Omega Block breaks down for a few days but makes a come back late Friday and over the weekend…some great weather on the way for Cubs weekend and Mother’s day weekend…enjoy….70’s rising back into the 80’s early next week.