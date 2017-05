Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - You remember in march when six cows escaped from a slaughterhouse in north St. Louis. Chico and the rest were rescued by the folks at The Gentle Barn. They rehabilitate all kinds of animals from severe abuse and neglect and help children in the same situation. Now they want to build a "Gentle Barn" in Missouri near St. Louis.

More information: www.GentleBarn.org