FBI and police search for serial St. Louis bank robber

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Police are looking for a serial bank robber. They say he hit the Central Bank in Creve Coeur last week. He may also be responsible for more bank robberies in Creve Coeur and Richmond Heights. They are working with the FBI to help bring the suspect to justice.

Police say the robber hit the Central Bank in the 600 block of North New Ballas on May 1st at 4:45pm. The suspect implied a weapon but did not display anything.

Investigators believe the same suspect robbed the American Eagle Credit Union in Creve Coeur on December 20, 2016. They say hit also hit the Pulaski Bank in Richmond Heights on February 29,2016.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s with a medium build and shoulder length light brown or blond-ish hair. He was wearing a light gray pullover hoodie, dark gray sweat pants, and a plain black ball cap when he robbed the bank in Creve Coeur last week.

Please call CrimeStoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or visit: http://stlrcs.org/. You can also call Creve Coeur or Richmond Heights police at (314-655-3628).