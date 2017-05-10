Girl, 8, groped by stranger in Swansea; suspect sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWANSEA, IL (KTVI)- Police in Swansea are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was reportedly groped by a stranger over the weekend. According to Police Chief Steve Johnson, the incident happened Sunday, May 6 around 5:30 p.m. near Fullerton and Old Fullerton roads.

The child told her guardian that a man came up to her from behind, grabbed her mouth, and inappropriately touched her over her clothes. The man then ran towards the nearby Metro station.

He is described as a Caucasian male in his 50s or 60s, with a grayish beard around the mouth, wearing a long-sleeve plaid shirt that was blue, white, and black. He also had a pair of glasses folded up in his shirt pocket and was wearing black and white Nike running shoes.

He also had a cellphone clipped to his waist.

If you have information about this incident call the Swansea Police Department at (618) 233-8114.