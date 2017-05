× Margie’s Money Saver: Cardinals, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts deal

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)- Here’s a home-run deal thanks to the St. Louis Cardinals!

Save some dough and enjoy a dozen original glazed Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. Every Tuesday the Cardinals get 9 hits or more, you can get a box for just $3.99 on Wednesday.

The Redbirds has 9 hits last night so you can score today!

To find a Krispy Kreme near you visit: krispykreme.com