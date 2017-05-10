Missing woman last seen leaving job at Post Office in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Two weeks after a woman from the Metro East disappeared, her daughter is looking for answers. Melanie Tally, 49, was last seen on April 23 when she left her job at the Post Office on Market Street in downtown St. Louis.

Employees told her daughter that Tally wasn’t feeling well and went home early from work.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Tally’s white 2008 Dodge Avenger, with Illinois license plate number A564244, is also missing.

Tally’s family has put out flyers in St. Louis, St. Clair County and Madison County.

If you have information regarding the disappearance or the whereabouts of Tally, call 911, St. Louis Police at 314-444-5622 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.