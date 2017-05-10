× Missouri Senate passes Real ID compliance measure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri senators have voted to give residents a choice to get a driver’s license that would allow them to board planes and enter military sites.

Senators voted 28-5 Wednesday to allow residents to decide whether to get a license that complies with federal ID requirements.

Without a change, Missouri residents won’t be able to use their driver’s licenses to board airplanes or enter some federal facilities starting in 2018.

Missouri appears to be the staunchest holdout of the handful of states that haven’t fully enacted key provisions of 2005 Real ID Act.

Republican critics have cited privacy concerns and argued that the database could be hacked.

In response to concerns, senators added provisions to the bill aimed at protecting residents’ information. Changes mean the measure heads back to the House.