Parkway North hoops alum DJ Johnson earns NFL tryout

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTVI)- After a four year career on the hardwood as a Forward/Center at Kansas State, DJ Johnson should be getting ready for next month’s NBA Draft, or a free agent tryout this summer.

The Parkway North graduate is prepping for a tryout, but for a sport he hasn’t played since high school. He confirmed on Instagram that he’s trying out for a roster spot with the Chicago Bears starting Thursday.

Johnson told The Kansas City Star last month that the Bears had interest in him as a Tight End, which would follow the paths of players like Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez, who played basketball in college before starring in the pro football ranks. But he confirmed with FOX2 Wednesday that he’ll take his NFL shot as an outside linebacker/defensive end. It’s the defensive position he played in high school.

When asked if basketball, which could offer the possibility of a career here or overseas, was off the table, Johnson said his focus was now on football, although he told kstatesports.com that he’s still training for both sports. He said he’s motivated by players who have made the switch before him.

“I know in the right organization I can be successful,” Johnson told FOX2 in a Twitter direct message Wednesday night.