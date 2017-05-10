Police K9s nose around in Eureka for special training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KTVI) – Hundreds of police dogs from all over the country are “nosing around” in Eureka, Missouri.

The North American Police Work Dog Association is holding its annual conference.

K9s and their handlers are getting trained and certified in narcotics, explosives, tracking and other fields.

Organizers say the value of K9s in search operations cannot be overstated.

“We’re finding criminals out on the street. We’re finding missing kids. These are things you normally you may not have a chance to do without the use of a police service dog,” NAPWDA Master Trainer Ron Hickman said.

This year’s event mark the 40th year of the organization.