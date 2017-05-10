Police looking for person posing a pizza delivery guy in Tower Grove South

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A south city neighborhood is on the lookout for a man who may be checking doors while posing as a pizza delivery guy.

One woman, who asked Fox2 to keep her identity anonymous, posted to social media about her run-in with the man. She reported the incident to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

“The city is a good place to live,” she said. “I just want to give folks in my neighborhood an FYI, so that they can be on the lookout.”

According to police, the woman reported that a man rang the doorbell of her home in the Tower Grove South neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When she answered the door, the man said he was trying to deliver a pizza but had the wrong house and left.

“He looked a little bit sketchy in the way that he so quickly ran away from the door,” she said.

She told police that the man was not wearing a uniform and his light blue SUV was not marked with any pizza company logo. He was carrying a red pizza delivery bag, which she said looked empty.

Police said the next morning, the woman reported that her door handle had been unscrewed and believed the suspect had tampered with it.

The Second District burglary squad was notified of the incident and is investigating.