Scott Air Force Base to participate in military exercise in Alaska

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL (KTVI) – The folks at Scott Air Force Base are participating in a military training exercise called “Northern Edge,” which is unfolding in Alaska.

“As an American, we have to be ready for any possible adversary and be ready to defend freedom,” said Brigadier General Kenneth T. Bibb Jr., Commander 618th Air Operation Center.

The people in the operations center are supporting the exercise from 3,000 miles away.

“It specifically gets them ready for any possible fight in the pacific region,” Brigadier Gen. Bibb said.

Approximately 6,000 troops from all branches of the military are taking part, as well 200 aircraft, and ships from the Navy and Coast Guard.

Many of the planes and equipment arrived because of the people at Scott Air Force Base. They dispatched air tankers to refuel planes in midair. The training teaches the different branches of the military to work together better in the event of a crisis. And it sends an important message to the world.

“Not only for any potential foe, but also our friends and coalition partners; that we’re ready for any eventuality,” Bibb said. “We have to be ready for the next fight; any potential adversary.”

Lt. Col. Andrew Milligan, a C-130 navigator, has seen the payoff from all the training when he’s dispatched to a dangerous and chaotic part of the world, because everything does not always go smoothly.

“Knowing that the people here have seen everything there is to see and can walk us through those steps as to help solve those problems as they happen,” Milligan said.